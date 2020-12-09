Entertainment News
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hit With Weapons Charges After Police Raid His Crib

Looks like Hip-Hop Police back out in full force...

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie mugshot

Source: Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office / Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office

Fat Joe said it, rappers are “in danger” in today’s game. After feds done took down G Herbo and Casanova (with the help of DJ Vlad according to Twitter), police have now arrested A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie after executing a raid of his home in Demarest, New Jersey.

Page Six is reporting that authorities executed a search warrant of his home this past Monday (Dec. 7) and found four hand guns, hollow point bullets, and marijuana in his humble abode.

Prosecutors hit the Bronx rapper with weapons and drug charges on Tuesday (Dec. 8).

A personal security guard at the home, 33-year-old Quashaun Hagler, was also charged with illegal weapons possession, NorthJersey.com reported.

And A Boogie’s manager, Samblou Camara, was slapped with drug charges after cops searched his home in Bergenfield and found marijuana, prosecutors said.

The arrests came a day after a shooting broke out across the street from a Teaneck nightclub where the rapper was celebrating his 25th birthday.

Though officials say the video had nothing to do with the search warrant, we have our suspicions it does. Either that or Tekashi is still dropping dimes on the low. Just sayin.’

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hit With Weapons Charges After Police Raid His Crib

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
