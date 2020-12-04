The Weeknd Taps Rosalía For “Blinding Lights (Remix),” Amine Drops Deluxe Version Of “Limbo,” & More [NEW MUSIC]

The Weeknd & Rosalía — “Blinding Lights (Remix)”

The Weeknd keeps his global run going by revamping his “Blinding Lights” single with a special guest. Following his recent bilingual collaboration with Maluma, the Canadian crooner teams up with the Spanish songstress Rosalía for “Blinding Lights (Remix).”

Max Martin and Oscar Holter’s production remains mostly the same for this edition. Rosalía kicks things off with a bilingual performance mirroring The Weeknd’s original. Abel joins in from there, providing the song’s soaring chorus and a verse fans already know. Rosalía rounds out the cut with more new lyrics as the duo harmonize throughout.

The remix arrives with an official lyric video that appears to have been filmed during a photo shoot or music video shoot. The behind-the-scenes style clip features up-close moments with the singers holding one another in front of the camera. An image from this shoot works as the single’s cover art.

Listen to “Blinding Lights (Remix)” below.

Mariah Carey feat. Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson — “Oh Santa!”

Mariah Carey continues her Christmas reign with a new collaboration. This time around, MC taps Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for a new iteration of “Oh Santa!”

The powerful singing trio join forces in a new performance music video that dropped today. Set in Santa’s workshop, the big budget production includes elves, presents, and lots of holiday cheer. It was directed by Roman Coppola.

The Queen of Christmas originally released “Oh Santa!” In 2010 as part of her Merry Christmas II You LP. The revamped version is part of the newly-released “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” for Apple TV+.

Mariah recently spoke about the new collaboration with Billboard. “[On the original], I was blending with myself, which [is] kind of one of my favorite things, but it was cool to be able to work with the different vocal textures and play around with it and reimagine it,” she said. “So that’s what happened. And visually, in the special, it really does feel like a girl group moment. I think we all had a good time with it. That was the fun part about it.”

Lil Baby — “Errbody” & “On Me”

Lil Baby continues an impressive year with the release of two new singles. As his buzz continues growing, the Atlanta rapper breaks out with a two pack including “Errbody” and “On Me.”

The first of these new tracks is “Errbody.” Produced by Section 8, the new song allows Baby to rhyme about his money-making ways. “I need my a billion so I could chill,” he raps on the track. Later, he adds: “Ain’t shown the best of me yet / And ain’t in nobody debt / I’m something like a vet.”

Next up is “On Me.” This cut was produced by Chi Chi and Evrgrn and it features Lil Baby reflecting on his child, his savings, and his mistakes. “I can’t play with my creation, give the world to my little boy,” he raps. “I’ve been saving more than I’ve been spending, that’s what I be on / I’m a human, I’m not perfect, I know sometimes I be wrong.”

It’s been a big year for Lil Baby with the release of his My Turn album and its deluxe release. The project featured Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, and Gunna, among others. It also included the hit singles “The Bigger Picture” and “We Paid” (with 42 Dogg).

Listen to both new singles below.

Aminé — Limbo (Deluxe)

Aminé dropped his new album Limbo earlier this year. Now, the Portland MC returns to give fans a little bit more in the form of the LP’s deluxe edition.

Seven new tracks complement the original LP. This includes “Chicken” with Toosii, “Talk” with Saba, “Zack & Cody” with Valee, and “Buzzin” with Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

The Oregon spitter spoke about Limbo back when it was first released, telling Highsnobiety that it reflects his currents state of being.

“The main thing to take away from [this album] is, I’m still just a guy figuring it out,” he explained at the time. “I don’t have the answers. And I don’t want fans to look at me for every answer. I’m just a guy, literally. I’m just in limbo.”

Listen to the new additions to Limbo below.

Rico Nasty — Nightmare Vacation

A year after dropping Anger Management, Rico Nasty is back to take fans on another wild trip with her newest album, Nightmare Vacation.

The new album features Don Toliver and Gucci Mane on “Don’t Like Me,” Trippie Redd on “Loser,” Aminé on “Back & Forth,” and Sukihana, Rubi Rose, and ppcocaine on “Smack a Bitch (Remix).” Buddha Bless, 100 gecs, Take a Daytrip, CashMoneyAp, and Kenny Beats are among the album’s producers.

Rico recently spoke about how she took her time crafting this new LP. “I made Anger Management in a week. I made Nasty and Sugar Trap in around three months,” she told NME. “I made Tales Of Tacobella in a month – two, tops. I made this album in a year.”

Don’t sleep on Nightmare Vacation below.

