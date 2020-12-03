David De La Garza Of La Mafia Talks Holiday In The Tre & More [EXCLUSIVE]

The Emancipation Park Conservancy is putting together a virtual edition of their annual Holiday In The Tre celebrations on Saturday, December 12 and among the featured performers is David De La Garza of the Latin Grammy Award-winning group La Mafia! He chats with Jessica Jeanz about the event, what brought him to perform, La Mafia’s legacy and winning another Grammy award and more!

