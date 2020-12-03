CLOSE
David De La Garza Of La Mafia Talks Holiday In The Tre & More [EXCLUSIVE]

The Emancipation Park Conservancy is putting together a virtual edition of their annual Holiday In The Tre celebrations on Saturday, December 12 and among the featured performers is David De La Garza of the Latin Grammy Award-winning group La Mafia! He chats with Jessica Jeanz about the event, what brought him to perform, La Mafia’s legacy and winning another Grammy award and more!

More about Holiday In The Tre here. Subscribe to Radio Now 92.1 on YouTube here!

David De La Garza Of La Mafia Talks Holiday In The Tre & More [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

