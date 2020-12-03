CLOSE
Chicago Rapper G Herbo Charged In Elaborate Fraud Scheme

The Chicago native and rapper Herbert Randall Wright III, also known as G Herbo, was charged with 1 count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 2 counts of aiding and abetting and  aggravated identity theft. 

The indictment was filed in U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts. G Herbo co-defendants include his manager/promoter Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, rapper Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams, and co-conspirators Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells, and Terrence Bender. The 14-count indictment was filed in September and made public Wednesday (Dec 2.)

According to the federal prosecutors, Herbo and his team used stolen IDs and credit cards information, which could have been possibly obtained over the “dark web”. For the past year the Chicago rapper has been making extreme purchases which include but not limited to; trips on private jets, limo services, high-end car rentals, a Jamaican vacation, illegally charged trips across the country, and two designer puppies. Bringing the total amount to about $1.5 million, the federal prosecutors suspect Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, to be the ring leader of the entire ordeal.

As of right now, it is unclear if G Herbo has plans to surrender. His attorney provided a “no comment” to the Chicago Tribune, who was first to report the story.

Chicago Rapper G Herbo Charged In Elaborate Fraud Scheme

