Marsai Martin Is Named The Youngest Hollywood Executive Producer By The Guinness Book Of World Records

"Black-ish" Star Marsai Martin Joins the Creators of got milk? to celebrate Kids' Unique Take on Current Events with the Launch of "Glass Half Full News" Video Series

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Marsai Martin has just set the record as the youngest Hollywood executive producer according to the Guinness Book of World Records. She earned the honor back in 2019 for her work on the film Little. Not only did she produce the film, she had the starring role alongside Issa Rae and Regina Hall. Marsai pitched the idea for the movie to Kenya Barris, producer of Black-ish when she was 10 years old. Once the pitch was reviewed and accepted, she eventually signed a deal with Universal Pictures.

Although she received the honor in 2020, it is on record that Marsai was 14 years and 241 days old when Little hit the theaters. What an honor!

She acknowledged the honor via her Instagram page:

“Y’all…I done broke a record 😭 What an amazing honor. Who knew Little would be historic? Huge thanks to Kenya Barris, Tracy Oliver, Tina Gordon, Will Packer, James Lopez, and our WPP team … Thank you to our dope friends at Universal. Eric Baiers, Peter Cramer, Donna Langley, and my wonderful creators Momma & Daddy for making my dreams come true over and over again.”

It is so rewarding to watch this generation of teens and young adults take full advantage of their potential. At 16, I didn’t think to create these kind of opportunities for myself. Granted Marsai is a child star so access to the right people was already in her blueprint, she had enough motivation to present her idea at the age of 10 and watch it manifest by the time she was 14 years and 241 days old.

A huge congratulations to Marsai Martin. As a young Black woman, I am so proud to watch her knock out these goals one-by-one.

