CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West’s Dirty Mack Lyrics In “Lost In The World”

For the 10th anniversary of 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,' the social media superstar shared details of the track.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West and his fifth studio album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was released 10 years ago on Nov. 22. Kim Kardashian shared details on Yeezy’s verse for one of the album’s closing tracks in “Lost In The World,” which was inspired by a poem he wrote her while she was in another relationship.

MBDTF remains one of West’s standout studio releases among his legion of fans, and the rollout leading up to the album in the form of the “G.O.O.D. Fridays” tracks helped spark a rabid interest in the project. Via Instagram, Mrs. Kardashian West shared how the aforementioned poem made its way to the track.

From Kim Kardashian’s Instagram:

For those that don’t know the story behind “Lost In The World”…Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song.

What makes this a questionable move is that Kardashian was in a relationship with former New Jersey Nets player, Kris Humphries,  whom she married in 2011 before divorcing him just over a month later. West and Kardashian began dating in 2012 while Kardashian was still married to Humphries on paper according to reports.

Here are the lyrics to “Lost In The World”:

You’re my devil, you’re my angel

You’re my Heaven, you’re my Hell

You’re my now, you’re my forever

You’re my freedom, you’re my jail

You’re my lies, you’re my truth

You’re my war, you’re my truce

You’re my questions, you’re my proof

You’re my stress and you’re my masseuse

Photo: WENN

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West’s Dirty Mack Lyrics In “Lost In The World”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

kanye west , Kim Kardashian

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
SMH: Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out After $2 Million…
 5 hours ago
11.23.20
14 items
Bundle Burglar? Mulatto Called Out For Allegedly Stealing…
 7 hours ago
11.23.20
Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West’s Dirty Mack Lyrics…
 7 hours ago
11.23.20
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out All The “Body”…
 8 hours ago
11.23.20
Nicki Minaj Getting 6-Part Docuseries About Her Life…
 8 hours ago
11.23.20
Dwayne Wade Appreciated Mike Tyson Checking Boosie Over…
 1 day ago
11.23.20
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Inside
Jeremih Transferred From ICU As COVID-19 Battle Improves
 2 days ago
11.21.20
Missy Elliott Drops Serious Cash On A Dream…
 2 days ago
11.21.20
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
Did Summer Walker Confirm She’s Pregnant? [PHOTO]
 3 days ago
11.20.20
12 items
Quavo Swears He Didn’t Cheat On Saweetie With…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
10 items
Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Georgia Confirms Joe Biden Won The State’s Electoral…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova Line Makes Bank…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
10 items
Jeezy & Gucci Mane Dead Beef Following Very…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Meek Mill Drops ‘Quarantine Pack’ EP & Visuals…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Boosie Is Not Getting Foot Amputated, Out Of…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Photos
Close