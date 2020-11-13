CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Pharrell Williams Is Launching A Skin Care Line Named Humanrace

Chanel - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Pharrell Williams is finally letting us in on the secret that has kept him ageless all these years. The 47-year old singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur is set to launch Humanrace, a skin care line dedicated to the pursuit of wellbeing.

Pharrell gave more information about the new line via the landing page of the Humanrace website. “Humanrace is a universe of products and people dedicated to the pursuit of wellbeing, created and curated by Pharrell Williams.

We believe that every individual has the potential to understand themselves better, and wake up everyday feeling empowered to turn good intentions into actions. Our goal is to help you in this quest.”

Launching on November 25th, you’ll be able to shop the Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator and Humidifying Cream. Purchase them separately or get them in a bundle deal. With the launch date so close to Black Friday, you may be able to score a sweet discounted deal.

Pharrell’s entrance to the beauty industry is a game-changer. Over the last few years, we’ve seen celebrities dibble and dabble in the world of skin care. Rarely do we see celebrity men take the lead in this lane. Pharrell’s flawless, youthful skin makes him the perfect person to spearhead this project.

In an interview with Allure he gave deeper insight on the new venture. “Humanrace is a full-on brand,” he said. “We just want to make things better. We want to democratize the experience of achieving wellness. And I’m not trying to be like any other wellness brand out there. That’s what they do. That’s what they give. Ours is all based on results and solutions and sensations. We wanted to look at sensations. I mean, we live in a world that needs it.”

Get ready to Benjamin Button your skin back into an infant. I might have to do a Tried It on the Humanrace collection. Come November 25th, you can stock up on all 3 products. In the meantime, what do you think? Are you here for Pharrell’s new skin care line?

DON’T MISS…

Toni Braxton’s Skin Care Routine Involves A Vibrator

TRIED IT! E & Co’s Skin Care Gave Me An Effortless Glow

Pharrell Williams Is Launching A Skin Care Line Named Humanrace  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Pharrell Williams

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
15 items
2 Chainz Drops Long-Awaited ‘So Help Me God’…
 8 hours ago
11.13.20
Quando Rondo Says King Von Shooting Was “Self-Defense”
 10 hours ago
11.13.20
Pharrell Williams Is Launching A Skin Care Line…
 10 hours ago
11.13.20
Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunites For…
 10 hours ago
11.13.20
Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Omarion’s 5 Keys To A Youthful, Healthy &…
 1 day ago
11.13.20
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album ‘Good News’…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Nick Cannon Is Reportedly In Talks With MTV…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Jay-Z “Fan” Bypassed Airport Security To Hop On…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Danai Gurira Will Play Presidential Candidate Shirley Chisholm…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter,…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Cardi B Quickly Apologizes After She Was Accused…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
Denzel Washington OK And Safe After Fire Crews…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
UPS Modifies Their Company Policy To Allow Employees…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
“Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11’s To Return In…
 2 days ago
11.12.20
Photos
Close