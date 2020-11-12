CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11’s To Return In 2021

About. Damn. Time...

Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

It’s finally happening!

After years of sneakerheads calling for Jordan Brand to retro the fan favorite “Cool Grey” colorway of the classic Air Jordan 11 silhouette (the lows of the summer ’18 don’t count), it’s being confirmed that our cries have been answered and the Cool Grey 11’s will be dropping next year.

According to Sneaker News, the long-awaited colorway is said to be next holiday season’s annual AJ XI release and man, it’s about damn time!

Originally released in 2000 and retro released in 2010, many sneakerheads predicted the Cool Grey’s would drop in 2020 to keep the decade thing going, but instead we’re getting souped up Adapt versions of the Air Jordan 11’s and the 25th Anniversary “Jellybean” Jordan 11‘s which “Shock Dropped” last night and dished out a bevy of L’s in the process.

While those joints are pretty hot and will be in demand upon release, expect heads to really go nuts for next year’s drop and double and even triple up on pairs of these.

2021’s setting up to be a stellar year for Air Jordan retros as we’re slated to get the “Cool Grey” 3’s, “Lightning” 4’s, “Carmine” 6′” with the “Nike” logo, “Flint” 7’s, and now these. When’s that next stimulus coming, b?!

Check out the Cool Grey Air Jordan 11’s below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair or two upon release.

“Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11’s To Return In 2021  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

air jordan 11

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album ‘Good News’…
 8 mins ago
11.12.20
Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter,…
 4 hours ago
11.12.20
Cardi B Quickly Apologizes After She Was Accused…
 5 hours ago
11.12.20
Denzel Washington OK And Safe After Fire Crews…
 5 hours ago
11.12.20
UPS Modifies Their Company Policy To Allow Employees…
 6 hours ago
11.12.20
“Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11’s To Return In…
 7 hours ago
11.12.20
10 items2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes - Day 2
Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks & More React To…
 7 hours ago
11.12.20
Tyga Sued For Unpaid Rent, Allegedly Trashed LA…
 8 hours ago
11.12.20
Alicia Keys Details Her Struggle With Adult Acne…
 22 hours ago
11.11.20
LaLa Is Giving Us Summer Beach Body Goals…
 23 hours ago
11.11.20
Now You Can Shop Ulta Beauty Straight Out…
 1 day ago
11.11.20
Cardi B & Reebok Drop Her First Footwear…
 1 day ago
11.11.20
25th Anniversary Air Jordan 11’s Rumored To Shock…
 1 day ago
11.11.20
Lil Loaded
Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Arrested On Murder Charges…
 1 day ago
11.11.20
Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival To Return In 2021
 1 day ago
11.11.20
Georgia Woman Accused Of Impersonating As FBI Agent…
 1 day ago
11.11.20
Photos
Close