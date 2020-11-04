Election 2020: Jackson-Lee, Crenshaw, Cornyn Projected to Win Re-Election

Early returns are coming in for some hotly contested 2020 races locally in Houston and in the state of Texas. While Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee soundly defeated Republican Wendell Champion, Dan Crenshaw is projected to win re-election over Democrat challenger Sima Ladjevardian.

John Cornyn, part of a heated 2020 contest with fresh face M.J. Hegar, is set to win re-election for a seat he’s had since 2002.

Here are some of the early winners in Texas on Election Day.

Kevin Brady, Republican – Brady is projected to win U.S. House District 8 over Democrat Elizabeth Hernandez.

Al Green, Democrat – Green is projected by a near 3 to 1 margin to once more be re-elected to the house over Republican Johnny Teague.

Randy Webster, Republican – Webster is set to win U.S. House District 14 over Adrienne Bell

Sylvia Garcia, Democrat – Garcia, who famously was part of the Dem impeachment team earlier this year, handily won re-election over Republican Jaimy Blanco.

Brian Babin, Republican – Babin took U.S. House District 36 over Democrat Rashad Lewis.

As of this post, no other local races have been called.

