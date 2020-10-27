CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Offset Handcuffed, Detained After Encounter With Trump Supporters

But was eventually released.

(FILE) Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset After 3 Years of Marriage

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Driving while Black is still a real thing for people of color regardless of celebrity. Offset got his wake up call over the weekend.

As spotted on TMZ the Migos rapper had an interesting experience while out in Los Angeles last week. On Saturday, October 24 he was out driving in Beverly Hills and came in close proximity to a Trump rally. While it is unclear what exactly transpired when he rode past the meet up, it is safe to say things got a bit hairy as he was stopped by local police shortly after. Thankfully the “Clout” rapper had enough presence of mind to record his interaction with the cops by going on Instagram Live.

The video stream showed a tense scene as the Atlanta native refused to turn off his engine as he claimed the badges had pulled their guns out on him. “I’m not doing that,” he says. “Why not?” an officer said. “Because you’ve got guns out” Offset replied. He was then pulled out of his vehicle and handcuffed. According to the article he was only detained. After some questioning he was let go to go about his business.

According to police documentation the lawmen stopped his vehicle after someone reported that an individual pointed a weapon at the aforementioned crowd and his plates matched the ones reported in by witnesses. A passenger in the car, Marcelo Almanzar, who is said to be Cardi B’s cousin was taken in for suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

You can see the clip below.

Photo:

Offset Handcuffed, Detained After Encounter With Trump Supporters  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Offset

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Offset Handcuffed, Detained After Encounter With Trump Supporters
 3 hours ago
10.26.20
Here’s Your First Look At Javicia Leslie As…
 10 hours ago
10.26.20
Selena: the series still
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 12 hours ago
10.26.20
Ice Cube Shares Details Of Talk With Trump,…
 13 hours ago
10.26.20
Mike Tyson Hits Boosie Badazz With A Gut…
 15 hours ago
10.26.20
Travis Scott Teases Unreleased Air Jordan 1 “PS5”…
 15 hours ago
10.26.20
Drake Uses His Classic Projects To Reveal ‘Certified…
 17 hours ago
10.26.20
Retired NBA Baller Zach Randolph’s Wife Files For…
 18 hours ago
10.26.20
50 Cent: “F*ck Donald Trump”
 1 day ago
10.25.20
T.I. & Jeezy Confirmed For Verzuz Battle
 1 day ago
10.26.20
10 items
Meet Your New 'Cheaters' Host: Peter Gunz
 2 days ago
10.26.20
“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silento Arrested After…
 2 days ago
10.25.20
MP3waxx.com Deejays & Producers Honors Luncheon BET Hip Hop Awards Weekend 2014
Hurricane Chris Indicted On 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In…
 2 days ago
10.24.20
Busta Rhymes Shows Off Rock-Solid Abs, 50 Cent…
 3 days ago
10.24.20
JAY-Z Announces His First Cannabis Brand, MONOGRAM
 3 days ago
10.25.20
10 items
Atlanta Rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan Allegedly Hit With…
 4 days ago
10.23.20
Photos
Close