Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’

The long-awaited series surrounding the life and career of Tejano legend Selena-Quintanilla-Pérez has an official trailer.

Netflix revealed on Monday (October 26) first real glimpse of Selena: The Series. The coming of age series will focus on Selena as she made her ascent from humble beginnings in Corpus Christi, Texas to become the biggest-selling female Latino artist of all-time. Her tragic death will be examined within the series as well as the sacrifices and conflicts that persisted within the Quintanilla family as she grows into a bilingual superstar.

Christina Serratos will star in the titular role of Selena with Madison Taylor Baez starring as the young girl version of the singer. The series will also star Gabriel Chavarria as Selena’s brother and bassist A.B. Quintanilla, Ricardo Chavira as her father Abraham Quintanilla, Noemí Gonzalez as her sister and drummer Suzette Quintanilla (Suzette also serves as an executive producer) and Seldy López as her mother Marcella.

2020 marked 25 years since Selena was murdered by her fan club manager Yolanda Saldívar. She is currently serving a life sentence for the killing and will be eligible for parole in 2025, when she is 65 years old. Selena’s life was taken to the big screen in 1997 with Jennifer Lopez in the title role, a career-defining moment for her.

