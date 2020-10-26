CLOSE
Travis Scott Teases Unreleased Air Jordan 1 “PS5” Lows

Once again Travis Scott shows everyone that his sneaker closet is packing some Rambo heat...

Travis Scott Nike Dunk Low PS5

Source: YouTube / Sony

Just when it seemed like Travis Scott was going to be taking a break from tearing out the hearts of sneakerheads across the globe, the “Sicko Mode” rapper done went and made hypebeasts stomach begin to growl again.

Last Friday a new PS5 commercial dropped which featured the Travis Scott at the PlayStation headquarters ready to fire up the PlayStation 5 in a pair of never before seen “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 Lows with the PlayStation logo on the heel. Why does this man play with out feelings like this?! While these could easily be a pair of custom kicks that Scott had made for this particular commercial, PlayStation does have a history of collaborating with Nike on super exclusive sneakers few ever get their hands on.

Even Travis himself has more than a handful of friends and family Air Jordan colorways that have never seen a public release but have been dubbed Indiana Jones level grails including the purple suede Air Jordan 4’s and mustard yellow Air Jordan 6’s. So there’s a good chance these PS5 “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 Lows will only be available to Scott himself and the good people over at Sony.

With the spot itself being a black-and-white affair the actual colorway of the sneakers remain a mystery but best believe if they ever actually become available to the public it’ll fetch a hefty bag as do all of La Flame’s Jordan collaborations.

Peep the kicks below and let us know if you’d be checking for these if they ever hit the market.

Travis Scott Teases Unreleased Air Jordan 1 “PS5” Lows  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

