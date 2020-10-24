Hurricane Chris Indicted On 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Louisiana

Baton Rouge rapper Hurricane Chris was indicted by a Caddo Parish grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana on Friday (October 23) on second-degree murder charges in connection with the June killing of 32-yar-old Danzeria Jerris.

According to local affiliate KSLA 12, Chris (real name Christopher Dooley), was also charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes Sedan, which is associated with the murder.

Dooley was arrested on June 19 after cops say he shot a man outside of a Shreveport convenience store. Officers discovered a man, identified as Jerris, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, hip and stomach. He was rushed to an area hospital but later succumbed to his wounds.

According to the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit, Dooley claimed he shot the man in self-defense after an alleged struggle over a stolen vehicle. Surveillance footage outside the convenience store contradicted Dooley’s statements, prompting his arrest. He was released on $500,000 bond and proclaimed his innocence in a video posted to Instagram.

“Hello world, hello world, hello world,” he began. “I’m sure you got the news by now. I was involved in a very unfortunate incident on Friday morning, a very unfortunate incident. I’m wanna thank everybody who’s been praying for the family of the deceased and everybody who’s been praying for my family. After a good, thorough investigation, my name will be cleared. Let God work, watch God work. God bless. Thank you.”

