Hurricane Chris Posts $500K Bond, Out Of Jail

The "Halle Berry" rapper has some explaining to do.

Hurricane Chris

Source: Shreveport PD / Shreveport PD

Hurricane Chris has posted bond and has been released from jail. The Louisiana rapper has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting at a Shreveport gas station left a man dead.

The “Ay Bay Bay” rapper is maintaining the shooting, which went down on early Friday morning (June 19) at a Texaco was in self-defense after an attempted robbery. The victim— Danzeria O. Farris Jr., 32, of Shreveport—was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

According to local news station KTBS, Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley, was released on Sunday (June 21).

“The prayers of Mr. Dooley are with the family of the deceased as well as his own family at this time. He is confident that at the end of a thorough and just investigation of this incident, his name will be cleared,” said a statement released by Chris’ lawyers Alex Washington and Shante Y.R. Wells.

Chris was arrested after reportedly lying to police about the incident. While he says he was acting in self-defense after a struggle over the vehicle, investigators reportedly have footage that indicates that is not the case. Also, the car in question reportedly doesn’t belong to Chris and it had been reported stolen out of Texas.

Besides the Second-Degree Murder, Chris was also hit with a charge of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.

We gotta hear all sides, but it ain’t looking good for the “Halle Berry” rapper, whose last album, Unleashed, was released back in 2009. Hurricane Chris’ bond was set at $500,000.

Hurricane Chris Posts $500K Bond, Out Of Jail  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
Close