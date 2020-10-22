Police Identify Three Victims Of Shooting At DD Sky Club

Three people were shot and killed Tuesday (October 20) at the DD Sky Club located on 2217 Chenevert Street. Now the Houston Police Department has identified the victims.

19-year-old Jailyn Bernard Page, 21-year-old Bryce Lee Goddard and 22-year-old Christopher Donshae Jackson had been performing at the venue before shots rang out. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Per a security guard at the venue, two shooters were involved in the killings, although they didn’t have weapons on them when they first entered the club. According to the guard, the shooters came looking for the victims and he believes they snuck the guns into the club.

A physical altercation took place inside of the club and escalated when the two shooters open fire, firing several shots at the victims before fleeing the scene. Individuals usually go to DD Sky Club every week to perform at various open mic nights. It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarded to the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Also On 97.9 The Box: