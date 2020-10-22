CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Police Identify Three Victims Of Shooting At DD Sky Club

Three people were shot and killed Tuesday (October 20) at the DD Sky Club located on 2217 Chenevert Street. Now the Houston Police Department has identified the victims.

19-year-old Jailyn Bernard Page, 21-year-old Bryce Lee Goddard and 22-year-old Christopher Donshae Jackson had been performing at the venue before shots rang out. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Per a security guard at the venue, two shooters were involved in the killings, although they didn’t have weapons on them when they first entered the club. According to the guard, the shooters came looking for the victims and he believes they snuck the guns into the club.

A physical altercation took place inside of the club and escalated when the two shooters open fire, firing several shots at the victims before fleeing the scene. Individuals usually go to DD Sky Club every week to perform at various open mic nights. It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarded to the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

dd sky club

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Beyonce’ Shares A Sneak Peak Of The Newest…
 5 hours ago
10.22.20
Kendrick Lamar’s Album Coming “Soon Soon” Teases TDE’s…
 6 hours ago
10.22.20
Nicki Minaj Drops A Preview Of Her Newborn…
 7 hours ago
10.22.20
7 items
Wait, WHO?! Fans Lust After Tyler Perry After…
 8 hours ago
10.22.20
Beyoncé Speaks Out Against Violence Towards #EndSARS Protesters…
 18 hours ago
10.22.20
Ran Off On The Plug: Fashion Nova Claims…
 1 day ago
10.22.20
Letitia Wright Says She’s Not Thinking About Filming…
 1 day ago
10.22.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Demands A Copy Of…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Bill Cosby Sparks Chatter After Grinning Prison Photo…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion Has Perfect Response For Tory…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’,…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter Account Due To…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Quavo Shoots His Shot At McDonald’s For Custom…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
#RHOP Monique Samuels Brings Up Receipts That Candiace…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Sauce Walka
Sauce Walka Reveals He’s Quit Lean After 10…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
50 Cent
50 Cent Wants You To Vote For Trump…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
Photos
Close