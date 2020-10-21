Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film

Netflix has premiered the trailer for Chadwick Boseman‘s final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, based on August Wilson’s award-winning 1984 stage play.

Set in 1927 Chicago, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is centered on the incredible story of one of America’s first Black professional Blues singer, Ma Rainey, and the tension and conflict between her and the white ownership of the clubs where she performed. Although Boseman’s character, Levee, is fictitious, the film shows how the actual creation of her hit song, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” came to fruition and also revealing that the song was written for a dance by the same name.

Helmed by George C. Wolfe, who won Tony awards for directing the play “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” and the musical “Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk,” Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom also stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, and Taylour Paige. The upcoming film was produced by Todd Black, Denzel Washington, and Dany Wolf, with Ruben Santiago-Hudson serving as the screenwriter.

As previously reported, Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and eventually, it progressed to stage 4, his family revealed after his death. Despite never speaking publicly about his diagnosis, Boseman continued to work while receiving treatment for much of his film career. Although the world is still reeling from his untimely passing, the late iconic thespian does have the ability to still be honored for his incredible performances.

According to published reports, Netflix could make a push for a posthumous Oscar nomination for Boseman in the Supporting Actor category. Boseman may have another Oscar contender with Spike Lee and Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods;” if he were nominated twice, he would become the first actor with two posthumous acting nods.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is set for release on Dec. 18 on Netflix.

Check out the official trailer below.

—

Photo: Netflix

Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: