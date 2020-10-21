CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film

“He did a brilliant job, and he’s gone. I still can't believe it.”-Denzel Washington

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Netflix has premiered the trailer for Chadwick Boseman‘s final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, based on August Wilson’s award-winning 1984 stage play.

Set in 1927 Chicago, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is centered on the incredible story of one of America’s first Black professional Blues singer, Ma Rainey, and the tension and conflict between her and the white ownership of the clubs where she performed. Although Boseman’s character, Levee, is fictitious, the film shows how the actual creation of her hit song, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” came to fruition and also revealing that the song was written for a dance by the same name.

Helmed by George C. Wolfe, who won Tony awards for directing the play “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” and the musical “Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk,” Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom also stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, and Taylour Paige. The upcoming film was produced by Todd Black, Denzel Washington, and Dany Wolf, with Ruben Santiago-Hudson serving as the screenwriter.

As previously reported, Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and eventually, it progressed to stage 4, his family revealed after his death. Despite never speaking publicly about his diagnosis, Boseman continued to work while receiving treatment for much of his film career. Although the world is still reeling from his untimely passing, the late iconic thespian does have the ability to still be honored for his incredible performances.

According to published reports, Netflix could make a push for a posthumous Oscar nomination for Boseman in the Supporting Actor category. Boseman may have another Oscar contender with Spike Lee and Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods;” if he were nominated twice, he would become the first actor with two posthumous acting nods.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is set for release on Dec. 18 on Netflix.

Check out the official trailer below.

Photo: Netflix

Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Chadwick Boseman , ma rainey's black bottom , netflix , Viola Davis

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Demands A Copy Of…
 2 hours ago
10.21.20
Bill Cosby Sparks Chatter After Grinning Prison Photo…
 3 hours ago
10.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion Has Perfect Response For Tory…
 4 hours ago
10.21.20
Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’,…
 6 hours ago
10.21.20
Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter Account Due To…
 1 day ago
10.20.20
Quavo Shoots His Shot At McDonald’s For Custom…
 1 day ago
10.20.20
#RHOP Monique Samuels Brings Up Receipts That Candiace…
 1 day ago
10.20.20
Sauce Walka
Sauce Walka Reveals He’s Quit Lean After 10…
 1 day ago
10.20.20
50 Cent
50 Cent Wants You To Vote For Trump…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Michael B. Jordan To Produce ‘Static Shock’ Film…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Parole Board Transcripts Show Bobby Shmurda Is A…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
10 items
Shea Butter Baby, For Real: Ari Lennox’s Bathroom…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Taraji P. Henson and Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Call…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Grace Cover Of…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae After…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files Probate Petition As Actor…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close