Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter Account Due To Backlash Of Reuniting With Offset

Fans are always going to have opinions that celebrities aren't going go want to hear...

After a few weeks of separation and a divorce filing, Cardi B decided to give her marriage to Offset another chance. But after her decision caused an unforeseen backlash from her rabid stan base, the “Bodak Yellow” decided to deactivate her Twitter account as she doesn’t want to hear anything negative from anyone right about now.

As of Monday (Oct. 19), Cardi’s Twitter account went dark thanks to all the people weighing in on her decision to take back Offset for the umpteenth time in their years-long relationship and she’s not having it right now.

Taking to Instagram Live to air out her frustrations with her fans, Cardi made it clear that she’s not here for anyone’s opinions saying, “When my fans talk sh*t about me instead of having my f*ckin’ back, and then they wanna talk about ‘this is constructive criticism – no, bro. Tryin’ to control my life is not constructive criticism my ni**a, that sh*t is crazy and weird.”

She’s not wrong. She went on to take issue with the fact that she’s getting all this “constructive criticism” from children saying “A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like i’m muthaf*ckin’ Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something. That sh*t is crazy!”

Apparently, her fans are even DMing her friends and driving them crazy over the New York superstar taking back her estranged Atlanta hubby.

Truth be told, she does have a point. It’s her life and no matter what her fans may feel, it’s her decision to make. The whole “for better or worse” vow thing obviously resonates with some people more than others. Seems like Cardi is one to take her wedding vows seriously even if her fans don’t agree with them. Can’t be too mad at that.

Check out Cardi B airing out her fans below and let us know your thoughts on her recent decisions to take back Offset and deactivate her Twitter account to escape the wrath of her fans.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

