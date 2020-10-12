CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party With Cardi B For Her 28th Birthday, Offset Gifts Her A Rolls-Royce

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

When you turn 28 and you’re Cardi B, you get to do things a little differently.

The “WAP” rapper brought out all the stars for her birthday bash in Las Vegas on Saturday (October 10) and was surprised by her estranged husband Offset, who used the day to gift Cardi a $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The lavish gift comes a day after Set was on Instagram proclaiming that he missed “MRS. WAP” and asked a fan to call her private on his behalf.

RELATED: The Best Cardi B Quotes The Internet Has To Offer

RELATED: Cardi B Claims Her DMs Are Flooded Following Split From Offset–“I Could Date Any Man I Want”

Despite the gift, it still appears that Offset and Cardi are heading for divorce after three years of marriage. Maybe they’re one of those couples who’re better set as friends than a couple. Plus, Cardi wasn’t going to pass up getting a little fun out of her birthday, estranged husband or not.

cardi b , megan thee stallion , Offset

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 57 mins ago
10.11.20
Kanye West Flipped His $53 Million Debt Into…
 2 days ago
10.10.20
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You’ll Want To Shop…
 2 days ago
10.11.20
Master P To Receive “I Am Hip Hop”…
 2 days ago
10.09.20
LAPD Confirms Former WNBA Superstar Cappie Pondexter Was…
 3 days ago
10.09.20
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan…
 3 days ago
10.08.20
Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing…
 3 days ago
10.08.20
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Purchased A Ferrari With…
 3 days ago
10.08.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund…
 3 days ago
10.08.20
HBO Max Developing Series Centered Around The Launch…
 3 days ago
10.08.20
Issa Voice: Morgan Freeman Details How He Landed…
 4 days ago
10.08.20
Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 3
Scarface Asks Social Media To Help Him With…
 4 days ago
10.07.20
How To Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Mike…
 4 days ago
10.07.20
Kanye West Files Docs That Say He’s Worth…
 4 days ago
10.07.20
Tamar Braxton approved headshot
Tamar Braxton Speaks Out About Her Break Up…
 4 days ago
10.07.20
David Letterman Gets Personal With Dave Chappelle, Lizzo…
 4 days ago
10.07.20
Photos
Close