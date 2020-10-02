President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump took to Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning to announce he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump has repeatedly said that the virus will disappear. Thirty-four times on record if you’re keeping count.
There is no formal announcement as to what Trump’s quarantine process will look like or if it will affect the upcoming debate schedule.
Story developing.
