CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle In Tension Filled Divorce With Ex-Wife, Won’t Have To Pay $1.5M

City Of Hope Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Dr. Dre and his legal team scored a victory in the on-going divorce proceedings with the Straight Outta Comptons producer’s ex-wife, Nicole Young.

A judge ruled on Thursday (October 1) that Nicole Young’s request for $1.5 million in order to cover various expenses has been denied. In addition, the judge also dismissed her request to expedite Dre shelling out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees. Young argued the $1.5 million claim was for security since she’s received death threats since announcing her divorce from the Beats mogul.

In the ruling, the judge declined Young’s request due in part because she let her security team go, an expense Dre was already paying for. Young alleged Dre had been controlling and wanted to bring on her own security team and Dre warned he would fire her security if they didn’t do what he commanded. The judge did accept the argument from Dre’s lawyers the longtime mogul is inclined to pay his estranged wife’s expenses.

The judge remarked he was working on more crucial cases such as domestic violence and child custody and hat Young’s case regarding her husband isn’t anywhere as serious. If she contended Dre was trying to be controlling, she could file a restraining order against him.

It’s unclear if the $1.5 million claim which the judge rejected is the same as the $2 million a month in temporary spousal support request.

RELATED: Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre Speaks Out Regarding Estranged Wife’s Alimony Claim

RELATED: Dr. Dre’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Accused Of Cashing Out His Bank Account

dr. dre , nicole young

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Enough New York City Premiere - After Party
Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer…
 1 hour ago
10.01.20
City Of Hope Gala - Arrivals
Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle In Tension Filled…
 5 hours ago
10.01.20
DaBaby Leads The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards With…
 6 hours ago
10.01.20
Jay-Z & Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance Helps Change…
 10 hours ago
10.01.20
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 11 hours ago
10.01.20
Here Are Tips On How To Travel During…
 13 hours ago
10.01.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…
 14 hours ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 16 hours ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 17 hours ago
10.01.20
Is Molly Is The New Joan?
 1 day ago
09.30.20
California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First…
 1 day ago
09.30.20
DJ Drama & Lil Wayne Set To Relaunch…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Rapper Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Jeezy To Host “Worth a Conversation With Jay…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Donald Glover Talks The Possibility Of New Music…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Photos
Close