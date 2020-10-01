Ryan Destiny Talks Beyoncé, Plans For ‘Grownish,’ “Holy” With Justin Bieber & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Glow Is Real! Ryan Destiny checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios and the pair discuss Ryan getting love from her idols such as Beyoncé and Brandy, an embarrassing moment meeting Snoop Dogg, wanting people to be in their feels for the “Holy” video with Justin Bieber and how she first met Justin at a meet and greet in high school, working with her boo Keith Powers in the Big Sean “Single Again” video, her role on ‘Grownish’ and what could be happening for season 3, her upcoming album and more!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED: Brandy Interviews Ryan Destiny For The Fall Issue Of Wonderland Magazine

RELATED: Exclusive: Quincy Brown & Ryan Destiny Spill The Tea About #DALEX’s Relationship On STAR

RELATED: Ryan Destiny Talks 3 Rules Boss Babes Should Live By, Plus What She Says Powerful Women Need In A Partner

Also On 97.9 The Box: