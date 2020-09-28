CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce After 12 Years Of Marriage

We can only wonder what pushed his wife to pull the trigger on the separation...

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

After more than a decade of wedded bliss, 2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke seems to be on the cusp of being a single man once again, and the worst part is he never saw it coming.

According to Page Six the 90’s Hip-Hop legend was “blindsided” when his wife, Kristin Thompson, decided to file for divorce after 12 years of marriage. Interestingly enough the decision to separate left the “Doo Doo Brown” rapper speechless as he held his vows sacred and never intended to jump the broom only to eventually throw it all away.

Luke said in a statement that Kristin Thompson filed for a split on July 17. “It’s mind-boggling, hurtful, and a total surprise. I never intended to get married to get divorced,” he said, “That’s not in my DNA nor my family’s history. I believe in the sacred vows, for better or worse, but I have to respect her decision.”

Interesting as you’d think a famous rapper would be looking forward to living the bachelor life all over, but hey, to each his own. While it’s easy to jump to conclusions and think that maybe the split is a result of Luke getting out of pocket with his wife or even stepping out of his marriage, he insists that neither of those things have happened and will focus on being a good father to their son.

“Under no circumstances was there any infidelities nor verbal or physical abuse by me,” he said, “I am now trying to make peace with her decision as best as I can. It will take time. The most important focus for me now is our son and being the best parent I can in this situation.”

Well, at least he’s going about this with his grown man pants on and now that the divorce is inevitable, the Miami rapper is asking that everyone respect the couples privacy for their “son’s sake,” and just let the process play out unfold peacefully.

Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce After 12 Years Of Marriage  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items
Salt Bae Has Boston Restaurant Shut Down Just…
 5 hours ago
09.28.20
NeNe Leakes Reveals That Bravo Forced Her Out…
 6 hours ago
09.28.20
Megan Thee Stallion Shares “F*ck You” Message After…
 6 hours ago
09.28.20
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce…
 6 hours ago
09.28.20
Lizzo Wants To Normalize Her Full Figure with…
 1 day ago
09.27.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Co-Signs Joe Biden &…
 1 day ago
09.27.20
20 items
Thirsty Twitter Sings “Bring The Pain” After Method…
 1 day ago
09.27.20
T.I. Shares What Tory Lanez Told Him About…
 2 days ago
09.27.20
Rick Ross "Nobody's Favorite"
Rick Ross Clowns Tory Lanez Over ‘Daystar’ Album:…
 3 days ago
09.26.20
Lil Baby Gifts His Girlfriend Jayda A Pink…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
20 items
Tory Lanez Appears From Hobbit Home, Twitter Blasts…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Brandy Interviews Ryan Destiny For The Fall Issue…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Chris Rock Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere,…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Kash Doll Admits To Lying To Fans About…
 4 days ago
09.24.20
Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman Unveiled At Downtown Disney
 4 days ago
09.25.20
Photos
Close