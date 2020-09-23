CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Trick-Or-Treating Among Activities To Avoid This Halloween According To The CDC

Mother putting protective face mask on her child during COVID-19 pandemic on Halloween

Source: ArtMarie / Getty

The  US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning ahead of Halloween.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC is advising people to abstain from door-to-door trick-or-treating and costume masks and parties.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the agency said in its posting. “There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Low risk Halloween activities include carving pumpkins and decorating your home, outdoor scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests and hosting a movie night with household members.

Moderate risk events include visiting pumpkin patches or orchard visits and outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends. If you want to trick-or-treat, the CDC said it’s best to do so by placing candy at the end of a driveway or edge of a yard.

The CDC said it’s still important to wear a mask if engaging in moderate risk activities.

“A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask,” the CDC said. “A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps.”

High risk activities like door-to-door trick-or-treating, attending crowded, indoor costume parties, visiting indoor haunted houses or going on hayrides or tractors rides with strangers should be avoided.

The CDC said people should also avoid doing trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.

However, the agency said their guidelines are not meant to replace any local or state mandates on the pandemic.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Trick-Or-Treating Among Activities To Avoid This Halloween According To The CDC  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Six Police Officers Under Investigation Over Handling Of…
 3 hours ago
09.23.20
Producer Southside Refuses To Speak Negatively About Yung…
 4 hours ago
09.23.20
Irv Gotti Think Jay-Z’s Beef With Tupac Stemmed…
 20 hours ago
09.22.20
DaBaby & His Team Sued By Hotel Worker…
 23 hours ago
09.22.20
State Of Mind Assets
Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Crowned…
 24 hours ago
09.22.20
High-Speed Train Between Dallas To Houston Gets Federal…
 1 day ago
09.22.20
Kim Kardashian Rumored To Be Eyeing Divorce Over…
 1 day ago
09.22.20
Da Brat Opens Up About Dating Allen Iverson…
 1 day ago
09.22.20
Jermaine Dupri Down To Go Head To Head…
 1 day ago
09.22.20
106 & Party
Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Won’t Be Released Until…
 2 days ago
09.21.20
Dave Chappelle Tells Critics “Shut The F*ck Forever”…
 2 days ago
09.22.20
Family Ties: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spotted Out For…
 2 days ago
09.21.20
California Rapper Tay Way Murdered After Posting Video…
 2 days ago
09.21.20
All The Black History Made At The 72nd…
 2 days ago
09.21.20
Lil Wayne Gets New McLaren For His Birthday…
 2 days ago
09.21.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Says He “Expelled” Her…
 3 days ago
09.20.20
Photos
Close