CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Michael Jordan & Bubba Wallace To Join Forces In NASCAR

Michael Jordan is hitting the fast lane and bringing some heavy hitters with him

Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Paris Game

Source: Aurelien Meunier / Getty

NBA Legend Michael Jordan is entering the world of NASCAR.

Jordan has purchased a NASCAR Cup Series Charter and will bring on Bubba Wallace as his driver. Wallace made news early this year by using his platform to help remove the Confederate flag from NASCAR. In June, a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway but the FBI determined in its findings that the noose’s placement was not a hate crime after an investigation.

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

Wallace started his career with Richard Petty Motorsports, making him the lone Black man in NASCAR. Wallace list of accomplishments included 104 career starts, five top team finishes in 2020, and runner up in the 2018 Daytona 500.

Jordan is a major fan of speed and in 2004 created Jordan Motorsports.

Fellow NASCAR racer, Denny Hamlin will also join the team as a part-owner.

Source | NASCAR.com

RELATED: NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Will Be Revving Up A #BlackLivesMatter Car For Next Race

RELATED: Erik Moses Named First Ever Black Track President In NASCAR History

RELATED: Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings As Investor & Board Member

Michael Jordan & Bubba Wallace To Join Forces In NASCAR  was originally published on woldcnews.com

bubba wallace , Michael Jordan

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
106 & Party
Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Won’t Be Released Until…
 12 hours ago
09.21.20
Family Ties: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spotted Out For…
 17 hours ago
09.21.20
California Rapper Tay Way Murdered After Posting Video…
 17 hours ago
09.21.20
All The Black History Made At The 72nd…
 18 hours ago
09.21.20
Lil Wayne Gets New McLaren For His Birthday…
 20 hours ago
09.21.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Says He “Expelled” Her…
 2 days ago
09.20.20
Lil Baby Requests Primary Custody In Child Support…
 2 days ago
09.20.20
(FILE) Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset After 3 Years of Marriage
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Divorcing Offset: “Sometimes…
 3 days ago
09.19.20
Feelin’ Good As Hell: Lizzo Sends Flowers To…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
Halle Berry Confirms She And Van Hunt Are…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
10 items
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
Ray J & Princess Love’s Split, What Caused…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
10 items
10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith’s Pixie Cut Gave…
 4 days ago
09.18.20
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Offered A Contract To Fight…
 5 days ago
09.17.20
BFB Da Packman
Bfb Da Packman Reveals He Paid Off His…
 5 days ago
09.17.20
‘Made By Maddie’ Tween Actress Alyssa Cheatham: ‘Black…
 5 days ago
09.17.20
Photos
Close