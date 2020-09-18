CLOSE
Feelin’ Good As Hell: Lizzo Sends Flowers To Cardi B After Divorce Announcement

Divorcing someone publicly can't be easy, but it's good to have friends like this in your corner.

Lizzo live in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Cardi B is currently sorting her life out now that she’s filed for divorce from her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset. While we’re unsure what her healing process is like these days, it’s clear the Bronx rapper has found a supportive friend in Lizzo.

Fans skimming through Cardi’s Instagram Story caught a video of her fawning over a bouquet of flowers while holding a handwritten note. The sender turned out to be none other than “Feelin Good As Hell” singer Lizzo. Not one to cry, Cardi’s reaction to the gesture was excitingly sincere.  “Lizzo [is] like the nicest person in the world,” she exclaimed. “Look what she sent me! She is just a beautiful ass person. I just love her so much!”   

The note was equally heartfelt and signaled a clear bond developed between the two women. “Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all your success this summer—know you are loved and are love.”  The letter’s ending hinted towards a possible collaboration on a project.  “P.S. I’m sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!”

Earlier this month, Cardi revealed during an interview with Hot 97 that she wanted Lizzo in her and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video. Things didn’t work out as planned.

“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything,” she told Hot 97.

“It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.”

In other news, Offset has yet to publicly responded to Cardi’s divorce filing or made attempts to squash rumors of fathering a child out of wedlock. He is attempting to rebrand himself on social media, though. 

View this post on Instagram

Set 2.0

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

Feelin’ Good As Hell: Lizzo Sends Flowers To Cardi B After Divorce Announcement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

