Halle Berry Confirms She And Van Hunt Are Boo’d Up

Lucky guy.

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One of most beautiful women to ever walk the planet is taken. Halle Berry has put the rumors to rest and makes it clear she chose.

As spotted on Page Six the Things We Lost In The Fire star is officially off the market. In June she posted a very romantic photo of her playing footsies with a very lucky, but unidentified, gentleman. The caption obviously pointed to some serious relationship vibes being shared by the two. “Waking up Vegas! ☀ Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special ♥” she wrote.

Naturally the visual made fans sprint to a wide array of assumptions about who the mystery man could. Since then she has kept her private life to herself until Thursday, September 17. In a photo where she is seen wearing a Van Hunt t-shirt she makes it know that R&B singer Van Hunt is her new beau. The “Down Here In Hell” crooner reposted the picture to confirm that they are indeed an item.

now ya know… ♥️🦶🏽

Cheers to Halle for living her best 54-year-old life.

Photo: Prince Williams

Halle Berry Confirms She And Van Hunt Are Boo’d Up  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

