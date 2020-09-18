Alicia Keys Shares Her Seventh Album, ‘ALICIA’ [NEW MUSIC]

After initially scheduled to drop in March and then again in May, Alicia Keys took some time to tweak and fine-tune her seventh album, ALICIA. The brand new project, her first in four years, arrives as Keys’ overcame numerous obstacles in regards to the global pandemic as well as a desire for change in regards to social justice.

The album features previously released singles such as “Show Me Love” with Miguel, “Good Job,” “Perfect Way To Die” and more and its jam-packed with guests such as Snoh Aalegra, Tierra Whack, Jill Scott, Sampha and more.

Stream ALICIA below.

