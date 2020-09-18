CLOSE
New Music
HomeNew Music

Alicia Keys Shares Her Seventh Album, ‘ALICIA’ [NEW MUSIC]

Alicia Keys "ALICIA" Album

Source: RCA / RCA

After initially scheduled to drop in March and then again in May, Alicia Keys took some time to tweak and fine-tune her seventh album, ALICIA. The brand new project, her first in four years, arrives as Keys’ overcame numerous obstacles in regards to the global pandemic as well as a desire for change in regards to social justice.

The album features previously released singles such as “Show Me Love” with Miguel, “Good Job,” “Perfect Way To Die” and more and its jam-packed with guests such as Snoh Aalegra, Tierra Whack, Jill Scott, Sampha and more.

RELATED: Alicia Keys Is Launching A Skin Care Line With E.l.f.

RELATED: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Live Video For “Show Me Love”

Stream ALICIA below.

alicia keys

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Halle Berry Confirms She And Van Hunt Are…
 2 hours ago
09.18.20
10 items
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe…
 2 hours ago
09.18.20
Ray J & Princess Love’s Split, What Caused…
 5 hours ago
09.18.20
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Offered A Contract To Fight…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
BFB Da Packman
Bfb Da Packman Reveals He Paid Off His…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
‘Made By Maddie’ Tween Actress Alyssa Cheatham: ‘Black…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Slim Thug 20th Anniversay
Slim Thug Sides With Kanye West On Owning…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Cardi B Deads Rumors Her Divorce Is Result…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
50 Cent Inks Deal With Starz To Develop…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From Offset To…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Welcome Their Son…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Under Investigation For…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Apple Unveils New Series 6 Watch, iPad, Fitness+…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Jordyn Woods On Making Her Acting Debut In…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Lizzo Comes Through For The #PeriodChallenge
 3 days ago
09.16.20
Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset
 3 days ago
09.15.20
Photos
Close