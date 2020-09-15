CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset

Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATLPics / Radio One

Rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset. According to court documents filed at the Fulton County Magistrate, State, and Superior Court, there is a petition for Belcalis Almánzar vs Kiari Kendrell Cephus, the real names for the two rappers.

RELATED: Cardi B Hired A Private Eye To Find A Teen Who Leaked Her Home Address

Cardi B and Offset’s got married in 2018 and had their daughter Kulture, that same year. Their relationship has had many rumors of infidelities and troubles, but the two always managed to work things out in the end, this time legal action has been filed. Check out the court documents below:

Cardi B Offset Divorce in Fulton County Georgia

Source: Fulton County Magistrate / Fulton County Magistrate

Cardi B Offset Divorce in Fulton County Georgia

Source: Fulton County Magistrate / Fulton County Magistrate

Neither Cardi B or Offset have not publicly addressed the filing, but Cardi B recently posted on her IG Stories that she was, “Her Heart finally told her to stop wasting her time.”

 

 

 

Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

cardi b , Offset

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset
 2 hours ago
09.15.20
DaBaby Has Proper Response When Asked To Donate…
 5 hours ago
09.15.20
15 items
Monica Asks Fans About Her “Goonica” Nickname, Social…
 5 hours ago
09.15.20
Vivica A. Fox Set To Join E! Live…
 6 hours ago
09.15.20
Violent Police Officer Who Attacked Black Passenger Fired
 6 hours ago
09.15.20
Florida Rapper & Father Linked To Murder of…
 21 hours ago
09.15.20
Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Kobe Bryant’s…
 22 hours ago
09.15.20
2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love
 23 hours ago
09.14.20
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion Available For…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
18 items
Legendary Lovefest: Gladys Knight & Patti Labelle’s VERZUZ…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
Naomi Osaka Wins Second U.S. Open Title While…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
25 items
Twitter Kicks Off #MoodChallenge & #PeriodChallenge With Folks…
 3 days ago
09.13.20
Method Man Talks New Roles, Acting Influences &…
 3 days ago
09.12.20
ICYMI: Kansas City Chiefs Fans Boo During Moment…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Will Smith Reveals Original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert,…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Photos
Close