CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Hired A Private Eye To Find A Teen Who Leaked Her Home Address

Trump supporters always doing the most.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 17, 2019

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It seems that Cardi B continues to keep the right in their feelings. One disgruntled youth went to the lengths of disclosing some of her private information.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Bronx bombshell continues to stand ten toes down on her crusade to get Donald Trump out of The White House. In turn, republicans have come at her online and in the media but she has become used to it as per a recent Instagram Live rant. “They be making fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a f***” she said.

One MAGA supporter posted her addy and urged his side to set her home on fire. “Let me tell you something. Sh*t gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire” she revealed. But the “Bodak Yellow” rapper quickly bossed up. “I literally hired a private investigator and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy. This boy was a f***ing teenager. His parents were shook.”

Earlier this week Bardi got into a viral back and forth with Candace Owens after the conservative referred to her as “dumb and illiterate”. She addressed the attack in signature fashion. “It’s not a secret I use my platform to encourage people to vote,” she explained. “I love politics. Today Candace Owens said some real nasty things about me. Just like I can make millions of people pop their p***y; I can make millions of people go vote.”

You can see the IG Live stream below.

Photo: Prince Williams

Cardi B Hired A Private Eye To Find A Teen Who Leaked Her Home Address  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Usher Las Vegas Residency
Usher Headlines 2021 Residency At The Colosseum At…
 4 hours ago
09.10.20
Cardi B Hired A Private Eye To Find…
 6 hours ago
09.10.20
Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts:…
 9 hours ago
09.10.20
Tamar Braxton's Fiancé Files Restraining Order ... Against…
 10 hours ago
09.10.20
9 items
The Travis Scott x McDonald’s Merch Is Here…
 23 hours ago
09.10.20
‘Woke’s’ Sasheer Zamata On How Being A Black…
 23 hours ago
09.09.20
‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Headed To Peacock With…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Asks Courts To Make Him…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Naomi Osaka Honors Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery &…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez Reportedly Apologized To Megan Thee Stallion…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
R. Kelly’s Request For Release On Bail Pending…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In Concert
Boosie Is Willing To Pay Mark Zuckerberg $100K…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
André 3000 Spotted Out Living His Best Life…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Breaks Down…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Joe Exotic Begs For A Pardon, Says He’s…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Jacob Blake Shares Powerful Message From His Hospital…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Photos
Close