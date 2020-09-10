Usher Headlines 2021 Residency At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace [TICKETS]

Usher is getting back to the live performance bag in 2021.

The R&B legend is the latest name to sign on for a residency in Las Vegas and he’ll be performing a series of shows next summer at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

The shows kick off on July 16 and he’ll also perform on July 17, 21, 23-24, 28, 30-31 as well as December 28-29 and 31 as well as Janaury 1, 2022.

Tickets start for as low as $59 and are on sale NOW via ticketmaster.com. The show is expected to highlight his near three decades in music from classic albums such as My Way, 8701 and Confessions. He’ll also be performing new material such as “Don’t Waste My Time” and “I Cry.”

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” Usher said in a statement. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

