CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Asks Courts To Make Him Sit For Deposition He’s Been Dodging

Dr. Dre seems to have gone from N.W.A. to N.O.R.E...

'The Defiant Ones' Special Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Social media was taken aback when news broke that Dr. Dre’s soon to be ex-wife, Nicole Young was demanding $2 million a month in spousal support as, well, that’s kind of OD, but when you get accustomed to a life of luxury, what can you expect? And though the D.R.E is holding onto his pre-nuptial agreement like it’s a sample that no one’s thought to use on a record, Nicole isn’t going let the doc off the hook that easy.

After having skipped a few previously scheduled depositions, TMZ is reporting thatYoung has filed new legal documents asking the courts to have Dr. Dre sit down for a 21-hour deposition in which her lawyers will use 8 hours to grill Dre on the validity of the couple’s pre-nup and another 13 hours on financial issues. She is not playing with him, b.

Tired of the games that he’s been playing with her lawyers, Young tells the court that Dr. Dre feels free to do whatever he wants as he “has grown accustom to doing whatever he likes, whenever he so chooses,” and isn’t budging on her stance that she deserves to continue to live the lavish life post-marriage and is making sure Dre answers whatever questions her legal time has lined up in order to ensure that she does.

Nicole also claims Dre’s credibility is a crucial part of the case … and because they’re beefing over the validity of the prenup, it’s incredibly important to have him sit for an in-person deposition instead of holding one over Zoom.

Nicole doesn’t think Dre’s particularly at-risk for COVID-19 and insists he’s more than capable of doing it in person with appropriate safeguards in place.

Nicole also wants the court to fine him $50k for not playing by the rules in their divorce case.
Looks like the legendary Hip-Hop icon might not survive the financial aftermath of this divorce proceedings. On the bright side (if there is one) Dr. Dre might actually hit the studio and create tons of new music to recoup the millions he stands to lose in the near future. Just sayin.’

Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Asks Courts To Make Him Sit For Deposition He’s Been Dodging  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Headed To Peacock With…
 7 hours ago
09.09.20
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Asks Courts To Make Him…
 7 hours ago
09.09.20
Naomi Osaka Honors Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery &…
 8 hours ago
09.09.20
Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez Reportedly Apologized To Megan Thee Stallion…
 8 hours ago
09.09.20
R. Kelly’s Request For Release On Bail Pending…
 9 hours ago
09.09.20
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In Concert
Boosie Is Willing To Pay Mark Zuckerberg $100K…
 20 hours ago
09.08.20
André 3000 Spotted Out Living His Best Life…
 1 day ago
09.08.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Breaks Down…
 1 day ago
09.08.20
Joe Exotic Begs For A Pardon, Says He’s…
 1 day ago
09.08.20
Jacob Blake Shares Powerful Message From His Hospital…
 1 day ago
09.08.20
Rihanna Recovering After An Electric Scooter Accident
 1 day ago
09.08.20
Teyana Taylor Baby Shower
Teyana Taylor Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Rue…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Master P Launching Food Brand To Rival Uncle…
 2 days ago
09.07.20
11 items
TikTok User Danielle Cohn Called Out For Using…
 3 days ago
09.07.20
Kendrick Lamar Spotted Filming Music Video In L.A.,…
 5 days ago
09.04.20
20 items
Big Sean Releases ‘Detroit 2’ Feat. Nipsey Hussle,…
 5 days ago
09.04.20
Photos
Close