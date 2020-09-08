CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Breaks Down Why She Wants $2M A Month [WATCH]

It’s looking bad for relationships in today’s tea.

Nicole Young is justifying why she needs $2 million in spousal support from her legendary husband, Dr. Dre.

From emailing fees, dry cleaning, and $900,000 a month for entertainment, it looks like she has her plan together.

In happier marriage news, Neicy Nash is also getting dragged because fans are insinuating that Nash may have cheated on her husband for her new wife.  Since the divorce and new marriage timeline is so close, people are wondering what really happened in her previous marriage.

Also, Naomi Campbell is getting sued by her ex-boyfriend.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Breaks Down Why She Wants $2M A Month [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

dr. dre , nicole young

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In Concert
Boosie Is Willing To Pay Mark Zuckerberg $100K…
 2 hours ago
09.08.20
André 3000 Spotted Out Living His Best Life…
 8 hours ago
09.08.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Breaks Down…
 11 hours ago
09.08.20
Joe Exotic Begs For A Pardon, Says He’s…
 14 hours ago
09.08.20
Jacob Blake Shares Powerful Message From His Hospital…
 16 hours ago
09.08.20
Rihanna Recovering After An Electric Scooter Accident
 17 hours ago
09.08.20
Teyana Taylor Baby Shower
Teyana Taylor Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Rue…
 1 day ago
09.08.20
Master P Launching Food Brand To Rival Uncle…
 2 days ago
09.07.20
11 items
TikTok User Danielle Cohn Called Out For Using…
 2 days ago
09.07.20
Kendrick Lamar Spotted Filming Music Video In L.A.,…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
20 items
Big Sean Releases ‘Detroit 2’ Feat. Nipsey Hussle,…
 5 days ago
09.04.20
50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His…
 5 days ago
09.04.20
Drake Lets Justin Bieber Do All The Hard…
 5 days ago
09.04.20
10 items
10 Times Beyonce’s Fashion Slayed Us To Smithereens
 5 days ago
09.04.20
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
McDonald’s & Travis Scott Confirm Partnership, Travis Scott…
 6 days ago
09.03.20
Photos
Close