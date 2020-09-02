CLOSE
Joe Budden Addresses Allegations He Abused Tahiry Jose

According to Budden he is a victim of clout chasing.

REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

On Monday (August 31), Tahiry Jose went on the record to say her ex-boyfriend, Joe Budden, was physically and verbally abusive to her. Budden addressed the allegations on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and basically said that although their relationship was definitely toxic, he accused her of being a liar and a clout chaser.

Previously, Jose said Joe broke her nose, broke her rib and pushed her down the stairs. However, although he copped to their relationship being “toxic,” he disputed the details of her story, and even said she is “a cancerous toxic liar.”

Putting it on them both being young, Budden said “You were abusive,” noting that today’s “climate” allows him to admit this. He added, “You used to beat my ass.”

Budden was adamant that he was not the person that broke her nose. He claims it actually occurred at shuttered NYC nightspot Sin City.

Initially, it would seem that Budden is referring to an incident in 2014, when Jose was reportedly attacked by a security guard who she then sued outside of New York Fashion Week. However, that incident went down in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood.

But the incident Joe is referring to allegedly involved a “street n*gga from Brooklyn” who Jose did not want to pursue legal action against. Also worth noting, in 2017, Jose copped to getting a nose job which she said was a “nonsurgical procedure.”

Considering this is Joe Budden, who has been accused of domestic violence before, the timeline is going to be at war over what and who to believe. Unfortunately, if and when more receipts are delivered, this is going to an extensive game of he said, she said.

“Joe Budden does not support domestic abuse at all,” said Joe. “I also do not support the demonization of Black men. We were toxic, you included, we separated, I sought help. I went through intense therapy to address whatever was revealed when you and I were together.”

Listen to Joe Budden’s extensive take below (included the clout chasing accusations he claims she’s faked a cancer scare for TV) starting at the 95:40 mark. Let us know where you stand in the comments.

Joe Budden , Tahiry

