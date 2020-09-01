Tahiry Jose Alleges Joe Budden Fractured Her Rib, Broke Her Nose & Pushed Her Down Stairs

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Tahiry Jose got real candid about the abuse she allegedly endured during her relationship with Joe Budden.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s tea spiller Jason Lee that was released on Monday (Aug.31), Tahiry got real candid about her past relationship with retired rapper turned cultural commentator and podcaster Joe Budden. During the interview, Jose spokes on how she dealt with past abusive relationships following the incident involving her now ex-boyfriend and former friend, Vado, that saw him lunge at her and forcefully grab during an episode of Marriage Bootcamp.

Lee saw the opening and directly asked if Budden was the abusive ex she was talking about, and after a few seconds of silence, she confirmed that revealing startling details. Tahiry acknowledged that she knows people will be skeptical of her claims due to what they witnessed last season on Love & Hip Hop that saw her and Budden be very cordial with each other. Tahiry alleged that Budden was very verbally and physically abusive towards her.

Tahiry explained that after Budden decided to comment on the viral Vado moment, claim “Tahiry will fight a man,” she decided it was time to speak up about her bully.

“I’ve had to endure this bully for the last 10 years. I even befriended the bully. I didn’t know what else to do.”

“And then watch your ex say something like, ‘Tahiry will fight a man.’ I didn’t fight him. I was scared to death,” she said. “No, I don’t walk around throwing apples or fighting a man. I’ve been beaten before. That relationship left me with a fractured rib, a broken nose because somebody was sending him a message….pushed me down a flight of stairs.”

Things got extremely violent when she attempted to leave the former rapper resulting in him allegedly pushing her down a flight of stairs.

“I remember having a plan to leave because the reason he was so upset was because I was already leaving. Looking through my phone and sh-t. But I had already told him give me two weeks to pack up my things, and he agreed to it. Then he started looking through my phone. Next thing you know, I got woken up by him dragging me from my ankle.”

When speaking on the situation in 2010 with Angela Yee, Budden did admit to putting his hands on Jose, but he claims he only “mushed” her after he says he found out she was allegedly cheating on him.

“I mushed the sh-t out of her f–king a–. And I think she was asking to get mushed. She was dead caught cheating, and I was fresh off tour, and I was like, ‘What’s up? You’re caught, you’re busted.’”

Tahiry also detailed the time they went to the hospital, and she lied about her broken ribs while Budden sat next to her. Jose even claims Budden rapped about the ordeal later.

“I went to the hospital, and he sat next to me, and I lied to the doctors and said I was cleaning a cabinet and fell in the kitchen. And then he rapped about it…For years I just sat there.”

While many wanted to see the former couple reunite, Tahiry just wants him out of her life for good, to stop lying, and cease with putting his hands on women. “I’m tired. I just want to be free,” she said. “Just leave me alone. And stop lying! And stop putting your hands on women!”

Tahiry is not the only woman to claim that Budden was abusive. Model Esther Baxter famously called out the “Pump It Up” crafter for being the reason she suffered a miscarriage. Budden would go on to speak about the relationship in the song “Ordinary Love Shit Pt. 3,” also alleging she cheated on him.

You can watch the entire interview below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Tahiry Jose Alleges Joe Budden Fractured Her Rib, Broke Her Nose & Pushed Her Down Stairs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

