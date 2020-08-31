Say All Their Names: Megan The Stallion Honors Police Brutality Victims During Virtual Concert

Megan Thee Stallion made sure we continue to say the names of those who have been victims of police brutality.

Before the highly-anticipated twerking and pearl-clutching bars were dropped, Megan Thee Stallion opened up her virtual and socially distanced concert by honoring the victims of police brutality. While Megan and her dancers stood on stage with their fists raised, the names of Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake flashed across a giant screen behind them. How and when each of them was killed or injured by law enforcement was also shared.

After all of the names came across the screen, the critical and painful question was asked, “Why is it so hard being Black in America?” followed with a toll of gunshots and church bells.

Megan thee Stallion pays tribute to Black lives taken due to police brutality during her virtual concert. #MeganTheeStallionLive pic.twitter.com/JgVknX8yMx — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 29, 2020

After the touching tribute, it was time for Megan to get back to doing what she does best, and she hasn’t missed a beat despite suffering injuries in her feet after being shot by Tory Lanez. The knees were strong, the booty was still shaking as she rapped about running through a “n*ggas house like a Tomb Raider” on her fan-favorite track “Freak Nasty,” which was one of the many performances from the night.

Megan Thee Stallion performing Freak Nasty at her virtual concert tonight #MeganTheeStallionLive 🥺💕 @theestallion #hotgirlsummer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/53eLCp7STe — Keysha Milana, THEE INVESTOR 📈 (@KeyshaMilana) August 29, 2020

If you missed the show, don’t worry, you can watch the entire virtual concert in its entirety on Tidal right now.

