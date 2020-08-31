CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Say All Their Names: Megan The Stallion Honors Police Brutality Victims During Virtual Concert

After all of the names came across the screen, the critical and painful question was asked, "Why is it so hard being Black in America?" followed with a toll of gunshots and church bells. 

Megan Thee Stallion Honos The Victims of Police Brutality During Concert

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion made sure we continue to say the names of those who have been victims of police brutality.

Before the highly-anticipated twerking and pearl-clutching bars were dropped, Megan Thee Stallion opened up her virtual and socially distanced concert by honoring the victims of police brutality. While Megan and her dancers stood on stage with their fists raised, the names of Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake flashed across a giant screen behind them. How and when each of them was killed or injured by law enforcement was also shared.

After all of the names came across the screen, the critical and painful question was asked, “Why is it so hard being Black in America?” followed with a toll of gunshots and church bells.

After the touching tribute, it was time for Megan to get back to doing what she does best, and she hasn’t missed a beat despite suffering injuries in her feet after being shot by Tory Lanez. The knees were strong, the booty was still shaking as she rapped about running through a “n*ggas house like a Tomb Raider” on her fan-favorite track “Freak Nasty,” which was one of the many performances from the night.

If you missed the show, don’t worry, you can watch the entire virtual concert in its entirety on Tidal right now.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Say All Their Names: Megan The Stallion Honors Police Brutality Victims During Virtual Concert  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

megan thee stallion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 25)
Celebrity Game Face key art
42 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kentucky AG Claims New Report On Breonna Taylor…
 3 hours ago
08.31.20
Say All Their Names: Megan The Stallion Honors…
 3 hours ago
08.31.20
Ryan Coogler & Danai Gurira Share Touching Tributes…
 4 hours ago
08.31.20
Anti-Masker In Alaska Calls Walmart Employees Workers For…
 5 hours ago
08.31.20
5 items
KeKe Palmer’s Style Was The Highlight Of The…
 6 hours ago
08.31.20
12 items
#MCM: We’re Dating ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley, He…
 7 hours ago
08.31.20
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home Best Hip-Hop At…
 9 hours ago
08.31.20
9 items
Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His…
 10 hours ago
08.31.20
11 items
Wah Gwaan!: Adele Shares Bantu Knot Festival Look…
 22 hours ago
08.31.20
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Masika Kalysha…
 2 days ago
08.29.20
2019 American Music Awards - Press Room
‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At…
 3 days ago
08.29.20
Cops Called On Ex-NFL Star Brandon Marshall For…
 3 days ago
08.29.20
NBA Players Vote To Resume Play, But Games…
 3 days ago
08.28.20
A$AP Rocky Answers 18 Questions From Rihanna On…
 3 days ago
08.28.20
Marques Houston And Miya Dickey Tie The Knot…
 4 days ago
08.27.20
Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Black-Owned Company,…
 4 days ago
08.27.20
Photos
Close