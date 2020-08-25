CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

"The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am."

Kevin Hart Reveals Why He Didn't Announced He Caught COVID-19

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate. Comedian Kevin Hart became the latest celebrity to reveal they had the contagious virus.

During a stand-up set over the weekend, Kevin Hart revealed that he battled COVID-19 earlier in the year. Hart shared the shocking revelation with attendees at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Hart explained why he didn’t share the news when he was first diagnosed with the virus telling the socially distanced crowd:

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.”

As for the event Hart was at, Page Six reports that Chappelle opened-up his wallet and spent $100,000 on coronavirus rapid testing for those in attendance, a necessity now in this world that is currently ravaged by COVID-19. Hart joined other performers Donnell Rawlings, Bill Burr, Michelle Wolf, Questlove, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Hart joins a growing list of Black celebrities and athletes who were infected with COVID-19. Idris Elba, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Scarface, Slim Thug, Fred Da Godson, Peter Thomas, Von Miller, Patrick Ewing, and most recently Usain Bolt all battled in the disease. Fred Da Godson sadly passed away.

We are glad to hear that Kevin Hart has fully recovered, but let his testimonial serve as a lesson to stay masked-up, wash your hands and continue to practice social distancing.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kevin Hart

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 25)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
41 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 6 hours ago
08.25.20
Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This…
 7 hours ago
08.25.20
Garcelle Beauvais To Join “The Real” As The…
 1 day ago
08.24.20
Attorneys For Pastor John Gray Say He’s Victim…
 1 day ago
08.24.20
10 items
#IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan…
 1 day ago
08.24.20
Ravens Release Earl Thomas For Misconduct
 1 day ago
08.24.20
‘NBA 2K21’ Demo Is Live Just In Time…
 1 day ago
08.24.20
Watch Nike’s Emotional & Inspirational Tribute To Kobe…
 1 day ago
08.24.20
Bun B In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
Bun B Uplifts Megan Thee Stallion Following Shooting:…
 1 day ago
08.24.20
Coca-Cola ENERGY Show Up
SMH: Tory Lanez Reportedly Likes IG Post Justifying…
 2 days ago
08.23.20
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle
 3 days ago
08.22.20
11 items
Black Women Take Stand On Social Media In…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Master P Speaks Out About Frustrations With C-Murder,…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Roc Nation Announces Megan Thee Stallion Will Hit…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Double Standard? ‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Photos
Close