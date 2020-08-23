CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

One of the first VERZUZ battles fans were clamoring for and demanding is finally going down.

VERZUZ announced on Saturday (Aug. 22) that Brandy and Monica would finally go face-to-face with their particular catalogs and classics on August 31. The event would be taking place in Atlanta and, in a first-time move — would be happening at Tyler Perry’s Studios.

Both Brandy and Monica have spoken about not doing a VERZUZ between one another and in the lead up to her B7 album, the “Almost Doesn’t Count” singer relayed she would be down — if it were a celebration.

“I’m open to it but I haven’t really thought about it,” Brandy told ESSENCE in May. “I don’t know. I’m open. I’m open for sure. I’m not closed-minded.”

Speaking to an Atlanta radio station, Monica said she would be OK with a “celebration” and not a “battle” between the two, given their respective history and fans demand there be beef.

“I can handle a celebration,” Monica said, referring to the two having a “twentysomething” year “feud”. “The reality is, I think ‘Boy Is Mine’ is such a phenomenal record because we’re polar opposites. And I think that’s dope. And she’s one of the greatest artists of our time as well, so could we do a celebration or something of that sort?”

RELATED: Brandy Says She’s Down For A VERZUZ Battle, But Says Monica Declined

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Joins Monica &amp; Others In The Fight To Free Corey Miller From Prison

Brandy , Monica

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle
 2 hours ago
08.22.20
11 items
Black Women Take Stand On Social Media In…
 1 day ago
08.21.20
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith…
 1 day ago
08.21.20
Master P Speaks Out About Frustrations With C-Murder,…
 1 day ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Roc Nation Announces Megan Thee Stallion Will Hit…
 1 day ago
08.21.20
Double Standard? ‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka…
 1 day ago
08.21.20
Kevin and Eniko Hart Will Host Socially Distanced…
 1 day ago
08.21.20
Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From…
 2 days ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her…
 2 days ago
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Kaden Bradford Wrongfully Suspended Over…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Tory Lanez Could Face Felony Charges Over Megan…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
11 items
#FreeSZA: SZA Says Album Delay Due To “Hostile”…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
7 Essentials Items Every Black Woman Should Have…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Pharrell and Jay-Z Dropping New Song This Week,…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Get Your Ass Up!: The Blackest Moments From…
 3 days ago
08.19.20
Photos
Close