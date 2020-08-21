CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Double Standard? ‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky) Sentenced To Two Months In Jail For College Admissions Scam

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION

Source: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Getty

Lori Loughlin, the Full House actress and one of the last celebrities involved with the college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood as well as education, was sentenced Friday (August 21).

Loughlin agreed to a plea deal in May and via Zoom Friday, she was sentenced to two months in jail for her role in an attempt to pass off her daughters as athletes to be enrolled at the University of Southern California. She’ll have to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service. She will also have two years of supervised release after completing her prison term..

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to a harsher term of five months in prison after a federal judge accepted his plea deal with prosecutors. He’ll have to pay a $250,000 fine due in 60 days, complete 250 hours of community service and will have to self-surrender 90 days from Friday.

Each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, admitting that they hired a consultant, William “Rick” Singer and paid him $500,000 to get their daughters, a pair of YouTube sensations, admitted to USC as fake crew recruits.

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” Giannulli said in a short statement during the hearing. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

RELATED: The Best ‘Aunt Becky’ Memes Following Lori Loughlin’s College Bribery Scandal

RELATED: Lori Loughlin &amp; Her Husband To Plead Guilty In College Bribery Scandal

Double Standard? ‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky) Sentenced To Two Months In Jail For College Admissions Scam  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Lori Loughlin

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith…
 2 hours ago
08.21.20
Master P Speaks Out About Frustrations With C-Murder,…
 2 hours ago
08.21.20
Roc Nation Announces Megan Thee Stallion Will Hit…
 4 hours ago
08.21.20
Double Standard? ‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka…
 6 hours ago
08.21.20
Kevin and Eniko Hart Will Host Socially Distanced…
 12 hours ago
08.21.20
Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From…
 14 hours ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her…
 23 hours ago
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Kaden Bradford Wrongfully Suspended Over…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
Tory Lanez Could Face Felony Charges Over Megan…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
11 items
#FreeSZA: SZA Says Album Delay Due To “Hostile”…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
7 Essentials Items Every Black Woman Should Have…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
Pharrell and Jay-Z Dropping New Song This Week,…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
Get Your Ass Up!: The Blackest Moments From…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
12 items
#WAPParty: The Hotties Rejoice As Cardi B &…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Trey Songz Denies Sexual Assault Allegations With Receipts
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Photos
Close