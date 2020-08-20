CLOSE
Denver Artists Join Forces For “I Can’t Breathe (Again)” [VIDEO]

DPS Student Protest

Source: Andy Cross / Getty

Multiple communities across the country have felt the brunt of police brutality and the ever-pervasive construct of racism in 2020. In Denver, the death of Elijah McClain in neighboring Aurora, Colorado last year sparked protests and were amplified again this year through the power of social media.

The music community, led by A Meazy, Wil Guice, Chy Reco and Ramond have joined forces for “I Can’t Breathe (Again),” a tribute song for the Black Lives Matter movement in their area as well as a reminder that none of the cries for change are new and the fight continues on. Splicing together footage of protests with performances in front of murals for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, the foursome put out a call to action to not only enact change but respect their humanity.

Watch the video below.

