Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy In Alleged Murder For Hire Plot In Death Of His Nephew

"Welcome To Sweetie Pies" New Season Celebration With An Exclusive Preview Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

James Timothy Norman, better known as Tim Norman of the hit restaurant Sweetie Pies, was arrested Tuesday (August 18) on conspiracy charges that resulting in the murder-for-hire death of his nephew.

According to court documents, Norman conspired with a woman, Terica Ellis, and others in order to facilitate to commit a murder-for-hire for money. In 2014, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. When the teen died in 2016, Norman was listed as the sole beneficiary.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Norman had communicated with Ellis, an exotic dancer from Memphis the day leading up to Montgomery’s death. Montgomery had previously communicated with Ellis before and told him that she planned on being in St. Louis. Montgomery was shot and killed on March 14. Ellis’ phone location information placed her in the vicinity of the murder.

Following the murder, Norman contacted Ellis again and days later, she deposited over $9,000 into various bank accounts.

Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy In Alleged Murder For Hire Plot In Death Of His Nephew  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Tim Norman

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist [LISTEN]
 4 hours ago
08.18.20
50 Cent Is Skeptical About T.I. Saying He…
 6 hours ago
08.18.20
Michelle Obama Reveals Barack Obama Taught Daughters How…
 9 hours ago
08.18.20
Lizzo Sees Victory After Judge Sides With Her…
 1 day ago
08.17.20
10 Employees From Will & Jada’s Production Company…
 1 day ago
08.17.20
Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With…
 1 day ago
08.17.20
Future Awards Atlanta College Students With Coronavirus Relief…
 1 day ago
08.17.20
Run-DMC
Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ…
 1 day ago
08.17.20
20 items
Sundown Towns & Creepy Crawlers: Social Media Approves…
 1 day ago
08.17.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Eight
Kim Kardashian Wants To Free C-Murder
 2 days ago
08.17.20
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration
Katt Williams Talks Trump, ‘Black Lives Matter’ For…
 2 days ago
08.16.20
Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release
Cardi B Reacts To Carole Baskin’s Criticism: “Girl…
 3 days ago
08.15.20
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Gucci Mane, Keyshia Kao’ir Expecting First Child Together
 3 days ago
08.15.20
Nas Drops Hit-Boy-Produced “Ultra Black”, New Album Titled…
 4 days ago
08.14.20
Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram & Begs Mark…
 4 days ago
08.14.20
10 items
First Episode of ‘Ruff Ryders: Chronicles’ on BET…
 5 days ago
08.13.20
Photos
Close