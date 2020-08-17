CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay

Run-DMC

Source: Icon and Image / Getty

After 18 years, the murder of legendary Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay may have finally been solved.

On Monday (August 17), two men were indicted on murder charges for the October 2002 slaying of the world-renowned DJ.  Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. were charged with murder while in engaged in drug trafficking, according to the New York Times and law enforcement officials.

Washington, 56, is currently behind bars in federal prison on robbery charges. The 36-year-old Jordan was arrested on Sunday (August 16).

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The legendary DJ was shot and killed inside of a Queens, NY recording studio in 2002. With few witnesses to the crime and no motive to explain his death, the case remained unsolved — until now. The pioneering DJ was a focal point of one of hip-hop’s biggest groups and in 2009, he was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

jam master jay

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Run-DMC
Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ…
 22 mins ago
08.17.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Eight
Kim Kardashian Joins Monica & Others In The…
 6 hours ago
08.17.20
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration
Katt Williams Talks Trump, ‘Black Lives Matter’ For…
 21 hours ago
08.16.20
Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release
Cardi B Reacts To Carole Baskin’s Criticism: “Girl…
 2 days ago
08.15.20
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Gucci Mane, Keyshia Kao’ir Expecting First Child Together
 2 days ago
08.15.20
Nas Drops Hit-Boy-Produced “Ultra Black”, New Album Titled…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram & Begs Mark…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
10 items
First Episode of ‘Ruff Ryders: Chronicles’ on BET…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
3 Men Arrested For Allegedly Bribing and Intimidating…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
8 items
The Real Life Clayton Bigsby Found In Alabama,…
 4 days ago
08.14.20
Nike To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With “Mamba…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Breaking The Bubble: NBA To Allow Guests At…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Kanye West Says He Misses Jay-Z
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Nick Cannon Reportedly Set To Sue ViacomCBS For…
 5 days ago
08.12.20
Kanye West Met With Jared Kushner In Colorado,…
 5 days ago
08.12.20
Cardi B Unveils PG-13 OnlyFans Account
 5 days ago
08.12.20
Photos
Close