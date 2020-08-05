CLOSE
Roc Nation Partners With Brooklyn’s Long Island University For New School

The application process will start this fall.

Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Jay-Z is doubling down on his commitment to empower Black and Brown people. His team is launching programming to teach the new generation the politics of the business.

As spotted on The Grio the media mogul is working with a place of learning very close to his roots. On Tuesday, August 4 Roc Nation announced a new partnership with Brooklyn’s Long Island University. The two entities will launch a Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez detailed the new initiative in a formal press release.

[The partnership] is “a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond” she said. “We’re excited that The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent”.

“Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success,” LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline said in a statement. “We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

The new program will offer undergraduate degrees in sports management, music and music technology, entrepreneurship and production. Additionally students will get to engage with professionals at special sessions and have access to internships for on the job training. Classes begin fall 2021.

Photos
