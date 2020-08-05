CLOSE
Police Seize Nearly 400 Pounds Of Heroin In Georgia’s Largest Drug Bust

Massive Cocaine Bust in Port of Philadelphia

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

According to WSBTV, local Atlanta police, in partner with federal authorities, 374 pounds of heroin in a massive drug bust in The Bluff. Authorities believe this is the biggest drug bust in Georgia state history. This amount of Herion on the streets could completely change community due to overdoses and death. They also believe the seizure was worth nearly $8 million dollars.

Hot 107.9 App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Also found was about $1.5 million in cash, 10 kilo of cocaine, 20 pounds of marijuana, and 41 guns. No one has been arrested or charged yet, but police say they have a believed suspect.

Atlanta

