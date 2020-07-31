CLOSE
President Barack Obama Delivered Eulogy For John Lewis

The 44th President of the United States got some bars off while praising the late congressman and civil rights icon.

Funeral Held For Rep. John Lewis At Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church

Source: Pool / Getty

Barack Obama will live on in the hearts of many as one of the best living presidents of all time, with many giving him the lifetime title each time he makes an appearance. While delivering the eulogy for the late, great John Lewis, President Obama made use of the moment to blast President Donald Trump and the GOP in eloquent fashion.

The memorial service for Rep. Lewis took place this past Thursday (July 30) in Atlanta, Ga., a city that the congressman found his political roots and continued to fight for until the end. From the pulpit of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Obama rightly hailed Lewis for his heroics but shifted tone in the midst of Trump daring to undo the constitutional right to vote on the day one of voting rights’ greatest advocates was laid to rest.

“Bull Connor may be gone, but today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans,” Obama said, speaking of the racist Alabama public safety commissioner who called violent police troops on the peaceful protests during the Bloody Sunday incident of 1965 where Lewis and other peaceful protestors gathered during a march for voting rights.

Obama added while speaking of Albamba’s racist governor, “George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators.”

It was a fiery speech from the usually cool and reserved Obama, at least by his standards. Turning his attention to the importance of voting ahead of this November’s presidential election, Obama challenged listeners to remember Lewis and honor his legacy by employing boldly their protected right to elect their official of choice.

The eulogy can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty

President Barack Obama Delivered Eulogy For John Lewis  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Barack Obama , John Lewis

