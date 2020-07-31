CLOSE
Brandy Reveals Her Most Personal Album Yet With ‘B7’ [LISTEN]

Brandy

Source: Derek Blanks / eOne

Brandy has us at album number seven.

Titled B7 after a suggestion from fans, the first album from B-Rocka since 2012’s Two Eleven gives us her most personal project to date with guest appearances from Chance The Rapper (“Baby Mama”), Daniel Caesar (“Love Again”) and her 18-year-old daughter Sy’rai (“High Heels”). Stream the album via your preferred streaming platform below.

RELATED: Brandy Confirms ‘B7’ Album Title + Reveals Her Personal Favorite Album & More [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Brandy Says She’s Down For A VERZUZ Battle, But Says Monica Declined

b7 , Brandy

