CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Who Will Win: 2 Chainz To Battle Rick Ross On #Verzuz August 6th [POLL]

2020 Leaders & Legends Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

On the latest installment of #VERZUZ on IG, Atlanta’s own 2 Chainz will battle Miami’s own Rick Ross on August 6th 8pm. The two rap heavyweights both have an insane amount of hits and the battle is set to be an epic one.

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Fans have already taken to twitter to hype of the match, but many folks think Ross is going to take this one with ease.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

What do you think? Who will win the #Verzuz battle between 2 Chainz & Rick Ross? Take the poll below and let us know what you think.

_____

Hot 107.9 App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Who Will Win: 2 Chainz To Battle Rick Ross On #Verzuz August 6th [POLL]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

2 Chainz , rick ross , verzuz

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
9 items
The Black Beauties On ‘P-Valley’ Are Hair Goals…
 5 hours ago
07.28.20
Who Will Win: 2 Chainz To Battle Rick…
 5 hours ago
07.28.20
Milano Responds To Meek Mill’s Public Post About…
 5 hours ago
07.28.20
Dr. Dre Takes A Knee With Colin Kaepernick…
 6 hours ago
07.28.20
4 items
Happy Birthday Soulja Boy! 4 Of His Most…
 7 hours ago
07.28.20
Yungstar
Prayers Up: Yungstar Recovering From Motorcycle Accident
 20 hours ago
07.27.20
18 items
Juicy J Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Nas
 23 hours ago
07.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Insensitive Joke Regarding Megan…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Haters Over…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Kanye West Paid People To Sign Petition In…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
15 items
Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
WNBA Players Honor Breonna Taylor By Walking Off…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Meek Mill Confirms Breakup With Milan Harris, Mother…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Nick Cannon Visits Museum Of Tolerance After Anti-Semitic…
 2 days ago
07.26.20
Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian, Visits ER…
 2 days ago
07.26.20
20 items
The Food Tho: Lou Williams Leaves NBA Bubble…
 3 days ago
07.25.20
Photos
Close