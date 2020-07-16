Migos Sues Former Attorney For Malpractice, Seeking ‘Millions’ In Damages

Looks like Industry Rule #4080 has bitten Migos, again.

On Wednesday (July 15), the Atlanta rap trio filed a complaint against their attorney Damien Granderson, claiming that he “abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer” and “cheated [the group] out of millions of dollars.” Granderson also is accused of “glaring conflicts of interest” as he also serves as the lawyer for Migos’ label, Quality Control.

The suit does not specify a specific amount of dollars Migos is attempting to recoup but states they are seeking “millions of dollars” and accuse Granderson of professional malpractice among other claims.

The lawsuit dates back to when the group left 300 Entertainment in 2017 via an exit arrangement to join with Capitol Records and says that the deal was not done in the best interest of Migos and cost them “millions of dollars.”

According to the complaint, Granderson allegedly “concealed” that QC had an exclusive label deal with Capitol that “allows Capitol to distribute al albums that QCM produced and that QCM was actually profiting far more handsomely than was apparent from the face of the documents that Granderson personally presented to Migos for immediate execution.” A 2018 amendment to the deal “triggered an extension of the exclusive recording agreement between QCM and Migos, which Granderson knew to contain terms that were unconscionable for Migos.”

RELATED: Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo & Taco Tuesday with New Single

RELATED: Cardi B, Migos Security Won’t Be Charged For Allegedly Mollywhopping Autograph Seeker

Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas addressed the suit on Instagram and called it “unfortunate” and also considered the timing of the suit coming days after Migos labelmate Marlo was shot and killed in Atlanta.

“It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard for, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them in their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us,” he began. “We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music.”

Although he believes a deal could be worked out between the two parties, he has no issue with letting Migos be free agents either.

“It is hard enough to be fighting and battling with corporations and the power that be, I am not doing it with those who I consider family,” he wrote. “I love my artists and I love my team. Everyone has their own lawyers. I understand in this business that you are not always going to end with the people you started with. I say that to say, I am not forcing anybody to be in business with us that has a problem and cannot communicate and does not want to work as a unit. Everything is negotiable. I wish my whole team more money, more blessings, and continued success. #longlivemarlo”

Also On 97.9 The Box: