50 Cent Goes Into Furniture Throwing Rage After Struggle Rapper Presses Him

According to TMZ, the person bothering 50 is the same struggle rapper who tried to step to the G-Unit general while he was out on a date, rocking his bbq grilling fit.

50 Cent Caught On Video Throwing Furniture At An Instigator

50 Cent had time for an instigator who tried to interrupt his date.

TMZ obtained footage of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson launching tables and chairs at a person who felt the need to bother the rapper who enjoying drinks with a mystery woman. In the video, you can clearly see the “Outta Control” crafter not too happy to see the person in question and easily launches the establishment’s furniture at him in retaliation before fleeing in his Rolls Royce.

Per TMZ:

“We’re told at some point a man outside walked up to 50’s area and exchanged words before the incident turned violent. You can see in the video Fiddy grabbed a table and launched it in the man’s direction. It ended up hitting a Lexus. Fiddy then picked up a chair and tossed it at the man, who, at that point, had ripped off his shirt looking for a fight. The man ultimately fled, and 50 and his companion also left … hopping into his white Rolls-Royce.”

According to the celebrity gossip site, the person bothering 50 is the same struggle rapper who tried to step to the G-Unit general while he was out on a date, rocking his bbq grilling fit.

That hasn’t been confirmed, but a person in the new video can be heard saying that they think 50 is on a date with the instigator’s girlfriend, and that’s why he pressed the Queens rapper. In any case, we don’t believe the instigator really wants smoke with FIF at all. You can watch the incident in its entirety below.

50 Cent Goes Into Furniture Throwing Rage After Struggle Rapper Presses Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

