Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Speaks Out For The First Time Since Getting Shot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley’s daughter, Aaryn Smiley speaks out for the first time after being shot in Houston, Texas. She tells the story about celebrating her 19th birthday during the Fourth of July weekend with her boyfriend. While driving to get food at a local Whataburger restaurant, she was shot in both legs and later had to undergo a blood transfusion.

Aaryn’s mother also joined the call to discuss what happened when she received the call.

Press play below to hear what Aaryn has to say about gun violence and how God saved her life.

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

