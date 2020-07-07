CLOSE
Kodak Black Finally Issues Apology To Nipsey Hussle (But Not Lauren London) For Disrespectful Comments

Kodak Black is finally issuing an apology to Nipsey Hussle’s family for comments he said after Nipsey was murdered.

Kodak took to Instagram Tuesday to say, “Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right. The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite.”

Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right. The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite. You Remind Me Of Icecube, Bunchy Carter & Huey P. A Hustler & Owner The Second Coming Of Easy E. What Happened To You Could’ve Happened To Me! Im a Young Philanthropist Like You. Even Tho We From Two Different Worlds, I Saw Your Vision But I Notice That My Words Are Often Misinterpreted. Sometimes A Man Say Things He Doesn’t Really Mean But On Some Z Shit I Never Meant To Disrespect Your Queen, Homie I Was Really Respecting Your Scene. #FLYHIGH Ima Keep The Marathon Going #KINGKAHAN @nipseyhussle @laurenlondon

Shortly after Nipsey’s death, Kodak said that Lauren London, “bout to be out here single. She fittin’ to be a whole widow out here.I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh** for him.”

kodak black , Lauren London , Nipsey Hussle

